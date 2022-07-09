San Diego Comic-Con Will Dive Into The Future of Godzilla

San Diego Comic-Con is a platform for countless movies, television series, and comic books to reveal future projects that they have coming down the pike, and it seems as though the king of the monsters is set to take part in this year's convention to reveal the kaiju's plans for its seventieth anniversary. With there being plenty of news recently revealed for the different iterations of Godzilla, we would imagine that there will be quite a few announcements at this panel hitting later this month.

Currently, there are no new plans for the Godzilla that storms his way through Japan, with the last time the lizard king appeared in a film in the East being Shin Godzilla. On the other side of the world, Legendary Pictures is full steam ahead with the continuation of its MonsterVerse, with a confirmed release date for the sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong being recently revealed and a new Apple TV+ television series set to bring the kaiju and his fellow Titans to the small screen.

The official description of the Godzilla panel at San Diego Comic-Con reads as such, with the event set to take place on Thursday, July 21st at 2:30 PM Pacific Time:

"Chris Mowry (creative manager for Toho International and host of the Godzilla CHOMP web series) is joined by Brian Flynn (founder of Super7), Hector Arce (Mondo), Jody Dankberg (Stern Pinball), famed artists SHAG and Attack Peter, and Jazmine Joyner (IDW Publishing) discuss the collectibles side of Godzilla and why the classic films continue to inspire products in new and creative ways. Get a glimpse into new products and what's in store for Godzilla's upcoming 70th anniversary."

Shin Godzilla gave fans of the famous kaiju a version of the beast that had never been seen before, with the new take being billed as a part of the "Shin Universe" which is a series of films created by director Hideaki Anno and includes new takes on Ultraman and Kamen Rider. While a crossover between all these characters has yet to be confirmed, fans are beginning to think that we might one day see Anno taking the opportunity to give us one of the biggest get-togethers in the history of cinema.

