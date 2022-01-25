MonsterVerse: Godzilla TV Show Reveals New Production Details

New details have been unveiled about the currently in development Godzilla series coming to Apple TV+, and filming for this new series is apparently set to begin soon according to a new report. Fans have been anxious to see more of the MonsterVerse following the successful release of Godzilla vs. Kong last year, and while there had been reports that the next film in Legendary’s Titan filled universe was already in the works, it seems like there are still plenty of surprises coming as a new TV series set in the Monsterverse is now in the works for a release with Apple TV+.

Details about the actual production were few and far in between outside of the confirmation that the partnership between Legendary and Toho would be continuing, and a new report from Murphy’s Multiverse has revealed even more of what to expect. According to the report, the new TV series is currently titled “Hourglass” and will be primarily focused on Monarch (and thus makes the title a reference to the logo), and casting for the series is currently underway with a reportedly planned production to start this May.

It remains to be seen whether or not the details of the report pan out, but Murphy’s Multiverse also asserts that filming would continue through to November with locations planned in Tokyo, Vancouver, and Hawaii. What has been confirmed is that this new series will be set some time after Godzilla’s fight with the M.U.T.O. in the 2014 film as one family deals with their ties to Monarch as the secret organization moves into action once the secret of the Titans is fully revealed to the world.

The new MonsterVerse series is a co-production between Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black (who is also the showrunner) and Matt Fraction. They’ll be working alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, and Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce for Toho’s side of things as they continue to hold the main license for Godzilla, so while the Titans seen in the new series have yet to be revealed it at least means fans can expect more Godzilla in some shape or form.

via Murphy’s Multiverse