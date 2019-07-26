Massive Godzilla Blu-ray Collection Surfaces Online For Pre-Order

With King of the Monsters having revved up the love for the world of kaijus and their king, Godzilla, the giant beast is looking to make his return on a massive Blu-Ray collection that appears to be offering nearly 1300 minutes of lizard king action! While a lot of details have yet to be released, one titanic monster fan managed to find the listing for the “Godzilla: The Showa Era” set on the distributor, Target’s online marketplace. No release date has been released as of yet for the box set, but we’d imagine to capitalize on the recent Legendary Pictures sequel, it may be sooner rather than later. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

Twitter User RagoneAugust managed to find the elusive listing and shared it with the world, showing off the limited information that Target’s website displays about the titanic collection:

A listing for "GODZILLA: THE SHOWA ERA (Blu-ray)" has been spotted on the @Target website.

Price: $149.99

Run Time (minutes): 1295

TCIN: 77463486

UPC: 715515235518

Item Number (DPCI): 246-00-8168https://t.co/w79iiFGKD8 pic.twitter.com/HdqncOnSwT — August Ragone (@RagoneAugust) July 21, 2019

“What is the Showa Era” you may ask? Well the Showa Era describes the time period from the 1929 to 1989 that saw the country of Japan under the reign of Emperor Hirohito. When it comes to kaiju however, this exemplifies the “second version” of Godzilla which first appeared in the film, Godzilla Raids Again. Following this first appearance of the Godzilla that so many know so well, the lizard king would subsequently appear in 14 movies and a short lived television series to round out the era itself.

While we can’t be 100% certain as to what movies appear in this set until we get more details, the fourteen movies listed below would seem to lead toward the 1300 minute running time if broke down individually. These are a list of the movies that may appear in this special Blu-Ray special collection if they go back the “Showa Era” to the letter:

– Godzilla Raids Again

– King Kong vs. Godzilla

– Mothra vs. Godzilla

– Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster

– Invasion of Astro-Monster

– Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

– Son of Godzilla

– Destroy All Monsters

– All Monsters Attack

– Godzilla vs. Hedorah

– Godzilla vs. Gigan

– Godzilla vs. Megalon

– Zone Fighter

– Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla

– Terror of Mechagodzilla

During this time period, computer generated graphics for movies were barely in their infancy, and so Godzilla and his cohorts were brought to life thanks to actors in prosthetics and giant rubber costumes. The movies themselves are still beloved to many fans the world over and we’d imagine that this collection will be a hot ticket item for those looking to relive the early days of the kaiju wars!

