Godzilla Star Shares Message with Fans on His Birthday

✖

The king of the kaiju has been destroying cities and emerging from the depths of the ocean for decades, first appearing in 1964, and earning his place as the most recognizable giant monster in the world, with one of the original actors of the franchise recently celebrating their birthday with fans across the world! When the kaiju first debuted, it was meant to be a commentary on the rise of nuclear powers in the world and one of the original actors, Akira Takarada, has some words of encouragement and heart felt thanks for those who have followed Godzilla's journey!

Godzilla has recently had a big arrival in the West once again thanks in part to Legendary Pictures and their two journeys into the kaiju king's world with 2014's titular feature length film and last year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters! Later this year, the lizard king is tentatively scheduled to battle against the ruler of Skull Island, Kong, promising the biggest fight in the "kaiju-verse" since the cinematic universe began. The Toho version of Godzilla, which started the kaiju's initial quest of destruction, recently gave the legendary beast a make over that is far more terrfiying with the recently released film of Shin Godzilla!

Akira Takarada, who was the original protagonist of the first Godzilla film, shared a message to fans on his Official Twitter Account on his 86th birthday, thanking everyone for their support of both himself and the monster that has stampeded through cities for decades, promising to continue his work in the artistic field for the rest of his days:

The king of the kaiju's reign has been a long one, and with his resurgence in the west, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for both him and the kaiju-verse around the world! With such a long history, it's no surprise to see that the titanic lizard had stomped his way to the forefront when it comes the world of giant monsters and we would imagine the future is a bright one for the most famous of giant beasts!

What do you think of this heart warming message from Akira Takarada on his birthday? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.