Is Godzilla vs Kong Still Releasing in 2020?

If you have kept up with all things kaiji, you know that Godzilla vs Kong is slated to release this fall, but fans are questioning that release date nowadays. The long-awaited crossover was announced some years ago, and it promised to pit the King of the Monsters against King Kong himself. But given the current situation with the novel coronavirus, fans want to know if the epic is still on for this year.

So far, the answer to that question is yes - Godzilla vs Kong is still coming out this year. The movie is slated for a release on November 20, 2020. This release follows the movie's previous date change which would have most definitely been altered by the ongoing pandemic. But thanks to the new date, November could be in the cards for Godzilla vs Kong.

After all, May is just around the corner, and we have not heard anything about a trailer for the movie. Godzilla vs Kong wrapped last April, so it has been a full year since the movie ended production. There must be ample footage that Warner Bros. Pictures can show, and some of that footage has been shared exclusively with industry folk at conventions. In fact, reports suggest test screenings of the film have been shown! Still, fans have not heard a peep, and that is awfully concerning.

This lack of footage has only heightened speculation that Godzilla vs Kong will be moved to a later date. But in a year filled with uncertainty, Warner Bros. Pictures will surely want to get its heavy hitters into theaters when possible. Those films include Godzilla vs Kong along with titles like Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, and a select few others. So long as November is free and clear for theaters to operate, you can bet Warner Bros. Pictures will make the push to have this sequel come out on time.

