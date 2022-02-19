Godzilla: Toho Might Be Working On A New Kaiju Project

Godzilla has spent decades rampaging his way thanks to movies that have arrived from Japan and North America, with Legendary Pictures recently announcing that it was creating a new television series with Apple TV+ to bring back the MonsterVerse. Now, it seems that Toho Studios is looking to re-enter the game of kaiju as new reports are emerging that the movie producers are set to begin filming on a new kaiju project that is set to take place during a very unique time period.

It’s been a few years since we last saw the Godzilla of the East, with Shin Godzilla introducing a very different version of the lizard king, created under the expertise of Hideaki Anno, the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion. With the latest film from Japan introducing the most terrifying looking lizard king to date, there has yet to be word as to whether this new take on the classic kaiju will be making a comeback in the future. Anno himself is keeping busy however and is expanding the “Shin Universe” with upcoming takes on two other classic characters from Japan in Shin Kamen Rider and Shin Ultraman.

As reported by Kaiju News Outlet, Toho Studios is apparently looking for extras for an upcoming kaiju project that will take place during the 1940s and is set to begin filming next month with director Takashi Yamazaki taking the opportunity to journey to the past to tell a new story in the universe of Godzilla:

https://twitter.com/kaijunewsoutlet/status/1494818060154322946?s=21

The king of the monsters has retained his crown within the Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, defeating Kong in a one-on-one battle in the latest crossover film, Godzilla Vs. Kong. While the kaiju that will be returning for the upcoming Apple TV+ series has yet to reveal which giant beasts will be making a comeback, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if both Godzilla and Kong were to jump back into the spotlight.

What giant monsters do you think will make an appearance in the next kaiju movie from Toho Studios? Do you think we'll see Shin Godzilla return in the future of Toho?