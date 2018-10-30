‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Casts Rebecca Hall In Lead Role

Godzilla has zero plans to slow its role these days. Not only is the franchise about to welcome another animated feature to its canon, but the folks at Legendary are hard at work on Godzilla vs. Kong. Oh, and it turns out Rebecca Hall will be joining the team soon enough.

According to a new report by Variety, Hall has been cast in the much-anticipated film. The actress is slated to star opposite Millie Bobby Brown, but there are no details out about her role at this time.

The actress is the latest to join the growing cast for Godzilla vs. Kong. Hall will join recent hire Alexander Skarsgard on the project as his involvement was confirmed recently. Other actors like Julian Dennison from Deadpool 2 and Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry will also star in the monstrous crossover.

At this time, very little information about Godzilla vs. Kong is known, but fans will get more details on it soon. The film will follow on the heels of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the next piece of Legendary’s growing MonsterVerse. The sequel is set after 2014’s Godzilla and follows a young girl played by Brown. With the world falling apart, scientists at Monarch believe the solution to saving humanity lies with kaijus such as Godzilla, but a mysterious threat promises to derail any plans Monarch hopes to set into action.

You can check out the full synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

You can out Godzilla vs. Kong on May 22, 2020 after Godzilla: King of Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.