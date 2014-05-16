Godzilla vs Kong Sequel Working Title Revealed

Godzilla vs Kong pushed the MonsterVerse into a new direction with its release, so fans were hardly surprised when reports confirmed a sequel was in the works. Director Adam Wingard will return to oversee the project, and filming just got underway on the film overseas. And now, it seems the working title for the unnamed sequel has surfaced online.

As you can see below, social media began buzzing when Godzilla vs Kong brought its sequel to Australia as filming began. The whole thing kicked off when a photo was posted of an alleged clapboard from set. The neon piece hardly shows any spoilers, but it does feature the working title 'Origins' above Wingard's name.

This working title is certainly news to fans, and netizens are already breaking down its implications. Godzilla vs Kong has kept quiet about its plot, and we are not even certain which monsters will appear in the project. However, there is a good chance both kaiju will appear in some form, and the purple-blue hue of this clapboard lends itself to Godzilla. It seems likely the King of the Monsters will lead the movie, and this working title promises to unravel more about their past.

After all, previous MonsterVerse films have hinted at Godzilla's long history, but there is a lot of lore left to uncover. A title like 'Origins' suggests this project will peel back the curtain on Godzilla's earliest days. It never hurts to learn where one comes from, you know? Kong learned that during Godzilla vs Kong, and now, it seems like Godzilla is poised to get his own history lesson in its sequel.

What do you think about this alleged title? Do you have anything you'd like to see this MonsterVerse sequel do?