Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Begins Filming

Godzilla is set to return thanks to Apple TV+'s MonsterVerse television series, which recently saw both Wyatt and Kurt Russell cast as the leads, but this isn't the only venue that will bring back the king of the monsters. Legendary Pictures has already confirmed that a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is on the horizon with a release date of March 2024 and it would seem that filming has already begun, with an Australian news program giving us a look into the filming of a beach scene that will see a major kaiju making a comeback.

In the first Godzilla Vs. Kong film, the large primate was taken from Skull Island in order to lead a group of scientists to the "Hollow Earth", the birthplace of many of the titans that were wandering the Earth within the MonsterVerse. Unfortunately for Kong, the lizard king wasn't keen on any potential competition for his crown, and the two popular beasts tangled with one another a number of times throughout the film. Ultimately, Godzilla was able to stand as the victor but it seems as though a rematch is nigh and it should be interesting to see if the ruler of Skull Island will be able to win during this sequel film.

7News Brisbane shared a clip of the Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel being filmed, with a number of beachgoers seemingly running scared from Godzilla emerging from the ocean depths, which is usually a normal thing for the king of the monsters to do during his introductions in film:

Hollywood's love affair with the Gold Coast continues. Filming has begun in spectacular style for the latest instalment of the 'Godzilla vs. Kong' franchise, the action taking place in the heart of the glitter strip. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 @Amelia_Adam7 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/fiwjuti8XT — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) July 29, 2022

While details about the story of the sequel are few and far between at this point, the film has confirmed that the director of the original crossover, Adam Wingard, would be returning to directing duties. On top of Wingard's return, the film is also set to see actor Dan Stevens in the leading role, with fans perhaps remembering Stevens' from his roles in FX's Legion and Disney's Beauty And The Beast. As it stands, the movie hasn't confirmed any new titans entering the fray but there are certainly more than a few to choose from.

