Godzilla x Kong: It Turns Out Goku Really Did Inspire Pink Godzilla

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is live, and the movie is making an impressive at the box office. After raking in more than $200 million globally upon opening, the MonsterVerse sequel is living a good life. Now, the team behind Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is speaking up about the movie, and it turns out the film did look to Son Goku for inspiration when crafting Pink Godzilla.

If you are not familiar with the whole debacle, you need to look back a few months. When Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire put out its full trailer, netizens were taken by surprise to see Godzilla glowing pink. The pink makeover became a social media trend as fans gushed over the look. It did not take long for fans to question whether the power boost acted similarly to the transformations in Dragon Ball, and it seems there is a tie.

This revelation came courtesy of Jared Krichevsky, a veteran artist and talented creature designer. With a slew of impressive work under their belt, Krichevsky has been part of the MonsterVerse for a few years. He began a fan Q&A yesterday to talk all things Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and in a now-deleted post, the artist said they looked to Kaio-Ken Goku for inspiration when crafting Pink Godzilla.

"I didn't see Goku Rose until years later. But I did base the transformation off of Kaio-Ken. Yeah, it was always supposed to be a temporary transformation. In the movie, he absorbs the DNA of Tiamat," Krichevsky shared.

Of course, the update has given fans a bit of context about Godzilla's new power. Kaio-Ken made its debut in Dragon Ball before Super Saiyan came to light, and it gives Goku (or any user) a massive temporary boost in power. They can unlock the stage through powerful emotions, but when it comes to Godzilla, his temporary buff came from another Titan. Godzilla use DNA from Tiamat to boost his power, but it will not last forever. The King of the Monsters blew through the boost in a bid to take down Skar King. And now, the titan is being left alone for a cat nap in Rome.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now screening in theaters. You can catch up on the rest of the MonsterVerse now as its previous films are streaming on Max.

What do you think about this Godzilla x Kong revelation? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!