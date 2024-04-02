Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Marks Box Office High at China Box Office

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire took the world by storm, pulling in far more profits at the box office than was initially predicted. The latest chapter of the MonsterVerse released in China this weekend, adding to its titanic take at theaters, but you might be surprised to learn just how successful the kaiju crossover was. With The New Empire still in theaters, the sky is the limit for the MonsterVerse as fans wait to see what the future holds for Legendary's successful universe.

The latest MonsterVerse chapter took a significant risk in moving away from the traditional Toho kaiju, and instead introducing two new villainous beasts to fight Kong and Godzilla. Skar King is a dark reflection of the ruler of Skull Island who rules an army of giant sized apes in the bowels of the Hollow Earth, who isn't just a physical threat to Kong, but also has a massive weapon at his side. Holding a shining crystal that controls the monstrous Shimo, an albino kaiju who is a doppelganger to Godzilla, Skar King is able to prove to be one of the biggest threats to not only the two main giant beasts but the surface world as well.

Godzilla x Kong Makes Landfall in China

For its opening weekend in China, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire pulled in a staggering $44.6 million USD at the box office. While this isn't as much as Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which pulled in $66 million USD, box office profits in China haven't recovered as much since the pandemic. Not only was The New Empire number one for the weekend, but it also took a staggering 70% of the box office at theaters in China for its opening days.

In our review of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, we took the opportunity to compare the latest MonsterVerse installment to the Academy Award-winning Godzilla Minus One, "An unfairness that will no doubt work against Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is that it is being released just months after the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One. That film was a somber reflection on Japan responding to the country's post-war rebuilding through the lens of a terrorizing kaiju, while Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is akin to a Saturday morning cartoon best accompanied by sugary cereal."

