Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Might Have Already Made Back Its Budget

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has become one of the biggest movies of 2024, blowing past expectations and becoming the biggest movie of the MonsterVerse to date. While the movie did feature the two titans facing down one another, it mostly revolved around the introduction of two new villainous kaiju in Skar King and Shimo. Not only did the New Empire score big at the box office, it has most likely made back its budget thanks to the worldwide box office receipts.

At present, The New Empire has reeled in over two hundred million dollars at the worldwide box office. The production budget of the film is reportedly $135 million USD, making it the least expensive movie of the MonsterVerse, though you might not have believed this if you saw the movie. Typically, a movie aims to make around twice its production budget at the global box office to "break-even" and it's clear that Godzilla x Kong is on track for not just making back its cost, but pulling in a tidy profit. While no future has been confirmed for the MonsterVerse as of yet, things are looking good for Legendary's universe based on current receipts and word of mouth.

What Does The Future Hold For The MonsterVerse?

While nothing is set in stone when it comes to a potential third movie featuring the king of the monsters and Skull Island's ruler sharing screen time, or a second season of Apple TV+'s popular Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, there are plenty of Toho kaiju that have yet to be dragged into the MonsterVerse. Wherever the MonsterVerse goes in the future, The New Empire's box office receipts prove there is still a serious hankering for kaiju on the silver screen.

In our review of The New Empire, we noted that this was the kaiju movie that many fans had been waiting for, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the movie that fans have thought they wanted for the past 10 years. Monster fights and IMAX-sized visuals are delivered to a dizzying degree, while the handful of characters who are present are largely around to just spout off NPC-level dialogue so that you're totally aware of why something is about to happen or why someone is about to show up. You're not going to remember the moments where a human said a dumb line for two seconds since you just saw a giant lizard suplex a giant ape into the sand, which is what the movie itself is more invested in."

What did you think of the MonsterVerse's latest outing? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

Via Box Office Mojo