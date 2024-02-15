Godzilla x Kong x Circle K is one monster team-up. Circle K has unveiled two limited-time Godzilla x Kong Froster flavors inspired by upcoming Monsterverse sequel The New Empire: Godzilla Blast and Kong Crush. The red or blue slushy drinks are offered in themed, limited-edition color-changing Froster cups featuring the titular Titans (stomping back into theaters March 29). A monster-sized Kong Breakfast Slamwich — which is stuffed with triple meat and double cheese — and a milk chocolate Titan Toffee Crunch bar round out the products, which will be available exclusively at Circle K stores from March 6 through May 3.

Circle K customers who purchase the participating products also have a chance to win a pair of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire movie tickets. Members of Circle K's free rewards program Inner Circle will be entered into the grand prize sweepstakes, with the winner receiving two round-trip tickets and a two-night stay in Los Angeles to visit the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.

"We're always looking for fun and engaging ways to bring partnerships to life in store for our customers, and we're very excited about collaborating with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures on a monster promotion supporting the biggest movie of the spring," said Kevin Lewis, Chief Growth Officer, Circle K. "From two taste-bud tantalizing Froster flavors and a towering breakfast sandwich to a sweepstakes offering unforgettable experiences, we invite everyone to join us on this adventure."

After their explosive showdown in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, the new Monsterverse installment pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world that challenges the Titans' existence — and our own. Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire "will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever," per the synopsis.

Along with returning Godzilla vs. Kong stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, the cast includes Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is only in theaters March 29.