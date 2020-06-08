Great Pretender Fans Want the Anime on U.S. Netflix Already

WIT Studio has finally debuted its brand new anime on Netflix in Japan, and fans in the United States are wondering when they will be able to watch Great Pretender for themselves. As dedicated fans have unfortunately come to find out with Netflix's distribution model, many of the biggest anime premieres are held off for quite a while until they can be released in a single, bingeable chunk complete with English subtitled and dubbed versions. While this is great to have in a single setting, this also means there's often very long delay from when it first debuts in Japan to when it makes its premiere in the United States.

This has become even more egregious with Netflix exclusive anime series that are beginning to release batches of episodes in Japan, and Great Pretender is the latest example of this. The first half of the series is now available to stream in Japan, and fans have begun to see just how great it looks and are wanting it to be available for streaming in the United States.

Unfortunately, there has yet to be a confirmation of an English language release for the new series at all! Read on to see what fans are saying about Great Pretender's overseas premiere, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!