Great Pretender Fans Want the Anime on U.S. Netflix Already
WIT Studio has finally debuted its brand new anime on Netflix in Japan, and fans in the United States are wondering when they will be able to watch Great Pretender for themselves. As dedicated fans have unfortunately come to find out with Netflix's distribution model, many of the biggest anime premieres are held off for quite a while until they can be released in a single, bingeable chunk complete with English subtitled and dubbed versions. While this is great to have in a single setting, this also means there's often very long delay from when it first debuts in Japan to when it makes its premiere in the United States.
This has become even more egregious with Netflix exclusive anime series that are beginning to release batches of episodes in Japan, and Great Pretender is the latest example of this. The first half of the series is now available to stream in Japan, and fans have begun to see just how great it looks and are wanting it to be available for streaming in the United States.
Unfortunately, there has yet to be a confirmation of an English language release for the new series at all! Read on to see what fans are saying about Great Pretender's overseas premiere, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
JUST LOOK AT IT
Great Pretender has an infectious style; from the vibrant colors, art style, soundtrack, and even the use of language. Looking forward to seeing more. pic.twitter.com/4raqPeFH8L— gil (@CalicoGil) June 6, 2020
The Big Question
Where do you guys watch Great Pretender?? Netflix jp has no english sub— rey is busy (@dazaiangel) June 5, 2020
It's Getting Tough to Wait...
Thought Netflix put out English subs for The Great Pretender only to find out it's fan subbed.
I want to watch it so bad, but yet I know I should wait😭— AG (@YourAnimeGuy) June 7, 2020
An Unfortunate Fate
Just saw the first episode of Great Pretender, once again Netflix anime continues to be really dope, buuuut with the unfortunate fate of being... well... a Netflix anime. pic.twitter.com/WlIBFCbCtm— Pleasant Boy (JoJo) (@JoJoTalks2Much) June 8, 2020
Damn is Right...
Checked to see if Great Pretender is now available on Netflix. Seems like it's only available in Netflix Japan right now. Damn. 😩😩😩— A N I 🌏 (@theanireview) June 1, 2020
What the Heckie
I was going to watch Great Pretender bc I heard it was on Netflix but it seems to not be released yet : — Squid @ 🍌🐟🗝❤❄⛸ (@frozencalamari) June 7, 2020
But When Though...
when tf is the great pretender gonna be on netflix mannn— tdrk⁷⁺⁹ #BLM (@hiraieths) June 5, 2020
Remember to Check it Out Legally!
Oh man I hope The Great Pretender comes to US Netflix at some point. I really want to watch it and legally!— Meg @ Pride 2020 🎉🏳️🌈 (@MadBurnishMeg) June 1, 2020
