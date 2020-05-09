Attack on Titan Studio Debuts First Trailer for New Netflix Anime

Wit Studio has become a legendary producer of anime with the likes of Attack On Titan and Vinland Saga and the studio is looking to make another splash this year with a new property that goes by the name of Great Pretender! With fans wondering whether Wit will be returning to the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, this new anime series is looking to take a far different approach than the nihilistic anime, instead focusing on "famous swindlers involved in a happy and comedic drama". With a premiere date and trailer released, Wit Studio is looking to release another hit!

The official description for Great Pretender reads as such:

"Makoto Edamura is supposedly Japan's greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry- a much higher-level 'confidence man,' in control of the mafias. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman's dirty jobs...!"

Wit Studio released the official announcement via their Twitter Account, giving us a break down of the upcoming comedic drama that focuses on "confidence men" that are looking to pull off some schemes against a fellow swindler in their world of "dirty jobs":

The anime itself is slated to be released in Japan on July 8th and will have twenty three episodes over the course of its "two course" that make up the entirety of its first season. There will be "4 Cases" that make up the initial storyline of Great Pretender and from the video that was released by Wit Studio, it definitely looks to be up to par with their usual high standard for animation!

Will you be checking out the Great Pretender when it arrives later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the series of Wit Studio!

