Next Gridman Universe Anime to Reveal First Details Soon

The next anime entry in the Gridman Universe has teased its first details will be revealed very soon! Tsuburaya Productions kicked off a new initiative a few years ago in which they branched out their various Tokusatsu licenses into new projects in order to help the brand be as recognized around the world as possible. This not only resulted in new releases for the Ultraman franchise, but resulted in a new collaboration with Studio Trigger for a new anime based on Denkou Choujin Gridman (known as Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad for its North American license) that soon sparked a whole universe.

This first anime release was such a success with fans back in 2018 that the franchise returned for a new entry in the now established “Gridman Universe” with SSSS.Dynazenon earlier this year. When it wrapped its final episode, it teased that this universe would be continuing with a new project as well. Details for this new anime have yet to be revealed as of this writing, but they’ll be coming very soon as the official Twitter account for the series released a mysterious teaser visual along with the confirmation that they’ll be revealing the next entry this Winter. Check it out below:

What’s most exciting about the teaser visual for the next project in this universe is the tease of a full crossover between Gridman and Dynazenon. Dynazenon jumped forward a few years into the future and had several crossovers with Anti and Anosillus the 2nd (who now fight as Gridknight in the sequel series), but the events of Gridman weren’t really called attention to otherwise. This could mean that this next entry might be a full crossover between the two where we might see the casts of the two series collide in one.

Then again, it could be something else entirely as Tokusatsu fans know well enough that there are still many Tsuburaya Productions properties that could be pulled into the Gridman Universe and given a full anime makeover. Thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we get to find out more (whether that means this Winter, or Winter 2022 is still unclear though), and hopefully not that much farther off from its actual release.

But what are you hoping to see from the next entry in the Gridman Universe? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!