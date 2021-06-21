SSSS.Dynazenon Finale Teases Gridman Universe Continuation

✖

The final episode of SSSS.Dynazenon has teased a continuation of the Gridman Universe! Tsuburaya Productions began a greater push into the worldwide market a couple of years ago with a slate of new projects featuring their various Tokusatsu properties from Japan, and one of the most surprising results of this was a collaboration with Studio Trigger (the production studio behind Promare, Kill la Kill and more). This resulted in SSSS.Gridman, and when that series came to an end, it was announced the collaboration between the two studios would continue with a full on "Gridman Universe."

Now that the second entry of this universe, SSSS.Dynazenon, has wrapped as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, the final episode of the new series teases the Gridman Universe will be continuing. In a final end card for the episode, a mysterious tease of the "Next Gridman Universe" with "Gridman x Dynazenon" can be seen. While this is not exactly a confirmation that the next entry in this universe will be a full crossover between the two series, it is nice to see we'll be getting a new series soon!

Gridman expanding into a whole new anime universe was already surprising enough on its own considering the definitive conclusion that SSSS.Gridman came to with its final episode, but a new entry is less surprising since SSSS.Dynazenon doesn't end in the same resolute way. It does end the story for its respective characters, but there are several lingering questions about the "universe" as a whole that the next series could pick up on and flesh out further.

SSSS.Dynazenon was not a direct follow up to SSSS.Gridman, but did bring back some of the characters we had seen in that prior series such as Anti and Anosillus the 2nd. The two of them appeared much older and equipped with all sorts of new technologies that fans of the original Tokusatsu franchise might have been familiar with, so it's likely been many years since the events of that first series. If this next series brings it all together, there's a chance we'll see more of the characters return.

Then again with a franchise like this, it could very well feature a new group of protagonists. It's par for the course for Tokusatsu franchises, but we'll see for ourselves soon with this next entry in the Gridman Universe! But what do you think? Are you excited to see this universe continue with a new series? What are you hoping to see in the third entry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!