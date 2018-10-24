New ‘Gundam’ Kit Will Teach You Robotics And More

If you’ve seen any of Mobile Suit Gundam, you know its tech is out of this world. Even the franchise’s oldest series have tech the world is far from producing, but that is alright. After all, there’s still time for mad geniuses to create mecha, and Gundam may help educate one of them on how robotics work.

Just, you’ll have to get them this special Gundam educational kit first. Its show are good, but they’re not the most educational on all things science.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Bandai announced a piece of special merchandise for Gundam. The company will soon release its Zeonic Technics Robotics and Programming Kit, and the bundle uses anime to teach kids and collectors on all things robots. (via ANN)

Named after Gundam‘s infamous Zeonic brand, the kit asks fans to build their own models. Currently, the package includes the MS-06V Zaku Tank Canon and MS-O6 Zaku II suits. However, the builds won’t be like any other Gunpla endeavor; Fans will learn more about how robotics and programming works as they construct their models.

BN Bot, a brand operating under Bandai, is heading up the kit. Various education companies are partnering with Bandai to create unique robotics curricula to go with the package. This new Gundam kit isn’t the first BN Bot has done, but it is the first anime-centric project the brand has tackled.

While these mecha builds won’t be near as powerful as their anime counterparts, there’s a chance such suits could come to be one day. Recently, the idea was seeded online when Tesla founder Elon Musk said it was time to create mechas. The tech mogul prompted plenty of discussion online after his call went out as fans argued over what kind of mecha needs to be built.

If building mecha isn’t your style, you can always check out the anime. In fact, Gundam is slated to drop a new project in theaters this fall, and Mobile Suit Gundam NT can be read up on below:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged.

After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

So, would you pay up for one of these kits? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!