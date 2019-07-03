This Impressive Gunpla Is Made Entirely From Lego

Mobile Suit Gundam continues to weave its way into the pop culture of the world, appearing in more places than we can count worldwide. There are Gundam statues in Japan, there is a Gundam Satellite being launched into space next year to celebrate the Olympics, and there is a seemingly never ending series of anime franchises continuing to drop for the mech series as time marches forward. One fan created an impressive statue for the first version of Gundam to ever appear, harkening back to the initial series that saw a war between the Principality of Zeon and the Federation.

Reddit User Lego_Dark_Knight presented his statue that takes individual Lego pieces and unites them to form one of the strongest mech suits around:

A “Gunpla” is a short hand way of saying a “Gundam Plastic Model”, which have been insanely popular since the franchise’s inception. With over 500 million Gunplas sold worldwide, its no wonder that fans would try creating their own through any means necessary, including the popular building set that is Legos. So massive is this number that were you to stack all the Gundam plastic models on top of one another, it would rise 100,000 miles into the sky!

In terms of current anime Gundam series, Toonami will be premiering the series, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin, on July 6th. The series follows the early franchise’s villain, Char, as audiences follow him through his early days to see what events caused him to transform into the villain we know today. The series description reads as such:

“What was the tragedy that decided the fates of Char Aznable, the man later nicknamed the ‘Red Comet’ as an ace pilot of the Zeon forces, and his sister Sayla Mass? The two siblings’ journeys, brought on by the sudden death of their father Zeon Zum Deikun who was a leader of the Spacenoids, are depicted in the four episodes of ‘Chronicle of Char and Sayla’. This story will be presented in the form of event screenings. The Zabi family who seize control of Side 3 and lead the Principality of Zeon, the early days of many renowned Zeon ace pilots who later fight in the One Year War, the secrets of mobile suit development, conflicts with the Earth Federation Forces, and the road leading to the outbreak of war—all will be revealed.”

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.