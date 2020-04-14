Marvel’s Wolverine Gets a Gifted Gundam Makeover

Two bi-products of war that exist in two different universes are definitely the mobile suits known as Gundam and Weapon X himself, Marvel’s Wolverine, with one fan noticing the similarities and deciding it was time for the old canuck to get a mech suit of his own! With so many mechs being created since the anime series of Mobile Suit: Gundam began back in the later 1970s, it’s no wonder that fans are able to seamlessly blend a character such as Logan from the comics and apply his colors and aesthetic to a walking robot built for destruction!

While the Gundam series has spanned several different story lines and universes, Wolverine has also done the same whether it be in his original comic book format, movies, or animated television series. With the adamantium claw popping mutant consistently being one of the most popular X-Men in the roster, it’s clear that Marvel would look to prioritize on his popularity and create different versions of the character across different mediums. Even in the comics themselves, there have been a number of different alternate reality versions of Logan and the “616 Wolverine” that we’ve come to know and love over the years has had his fair share of costumes as part of the superhero community. Needless to say, whether he is wearing his trademark yellow, brown, or leather costume, Logan’s look is certainly translatable to numerous pieces of fan art!

Reddit Artist SouthAmeric4n shared this impressive re-coloring and alteration of a “Zaku” unit from the classic Mobile Suit Gundam series, not only giving the mech a color scheme fitting with Logan’s costume when he is a part of the X-Men but also giving it Weapon X’s trademark adamantium claws:

Hugh Jackman’s version of Wolverine, which is perhaps the most recognizable interpretation of the character most likely, met his end during the finale of the Fox film Logan. With Disney acquiring Fox and the X-Men properties, it will be interesting to see if Kevin Feige and the rest of the folks at Marvel Studios decide to give Logan his traditional comic book costume when they introduce him to a new generation.

What do you think of this mutant mashup between Marvel’s Wolverine and Mobile Suit: Gundam? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and