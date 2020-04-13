Chris Pratt Shows Off Wolverine Quarantine Hairstyle

One unexpected effect of lockdowns due to the Coronavirus Pandemic is that people have found themselves without access to their usual hair care routines. Barbers and stylists are new rare luxury commodities, and no one is feeling the impact of that particular loss more than Hollywood. However, some celebs are actually leaning into their glamour handicap with good fun, showing off new crazy quarantine looks. Hair is the easiest and fastest new 'wild' look to show off - and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is keeping his quarantine look in the franchise. Take a look at Chris Pratt's new "Quarantine Wolverine" hairdo!

It's actually surprising what a convincing Wolverine Pratt makes. Not to get too geek-deep into Marvel Comics lore, but the actor actually looks like he'd be a great casting for one of Wolverine's various family members that have popped up in the comics, or the hero's nemesis, Sabertooth. Of course, with Pratt already anchoring Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World and the upcoming Tomorrow War, he's already plenty busy with big movie franchises. Not even Marvel Studios could pull off casting the actor as both Star-Lord and Wolverine.

Right now, everything about Marvel's plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of The X-Men franchise is unknown. We don't when it's coming for sure (beyond Phase 4?), and there hasn't been the slightest hint as to any new casting, save that Ryan Reynolds seems to be holding onto his Deadpool role.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.