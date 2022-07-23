New Gundam Anime Reveals Simulcast Details

This year's San Diego Comic-Con is set to release some major news regarding some of the biggest franchises in the world of pop culture, and the world of anime is no exception. Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch From Mercury took the opportunity to not just share the premiere episode of the series that will feature Gundam's first female protagonist, but also confirmed that this October will see the new mech series simulcast outside of Japan when each new episode airs on Sundays in Japan.

The new pilot stepping into a mech suit, Suletta Mercury, will be piloting the Gundam Aerial, which looks like the traditional mech that kicked off the series with there clearly being a few adjustments to the build and style of the war machine. This new series will be the first "Mobile Suit Gundam" anime series that has debuted in around seven years, making it a big event for those who have been following the franchise over the decades.

The latest trailer for Gundam: The Witch From Mercury can be seen below, giving anime fans a better idea of the new characters that are set to use the legendary mech suits in battles taking place in the outreaches of outer space:

If you aren't familiar with the next Gundam tv series, The Witch From Mercury has shared an official description of the anime that will feature the first female protagonist of the franchise:

"An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

Aside from The Witch From Mercury, Gundam is set to release a brand new animated film that will cover the events of the original series "lost episode", working on a sequel film to Hathaway's Flash, and also working to create a new live-action film for Netflix which will be the first to arrive from North America. While details regarding the Witch's simulcast are still a little hazy, we're sure plenty of mech fans are looking forward to the new series being released worldwide.

Are you hyped for Gundam's return this October? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.

Via ANN