Gundam: Witch From Mercury Releases New Key Visual

Mobile Suit: Gundam is set to release a brand new animated movie later this year, re-telling the story of the "lost episode" of the original anime series via Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island, but this is far from the only project that is set to arrive featuring the classic mech suits. Gundam: Witch From Mercury is the next television series set to arrive this fall which will feature the first female protagonist, piloting a mech of her own to take on new challenges.

Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan shared the new look at the key visual for Gundam: Witch From Mercury, with the website for the series featuring a new description of the series along with several new character designs for both the pilots and their mechs that will be featured in the next chapter of the popular franchise:

【Teaser Visual】

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury anime, scheduled for this October!



✨More: https://t.co/CpyU8y1x8v pic.twitter.com/Vh4LgrkrNI — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 17, 2022

The new description for Gundam: Witch From Mercury reads as such:

"A.S. (Ad Stella) 122

An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry.

Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

The upcoming television series is set to be directed by Hiroshi Hayashi, a long-time animator in the anime industry who was worked on the likes of Tenchi Muyo, Bubblegum Crisis, El-Hazard, and even Thundercats. With the series being brought to life by Sunrise, the company that has animated countless Gundam movies and television series over the years, this is set to be a major chapter in the franchise."

While Gundam is still tearing it up in the world of anime, Netflix is continuing production on a live-action movie that will see the director of Kong: Skull Island, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, which will presumably re-tell the story of the original series that first introduced the world to the now legendary mechs.

What do you think of this new material arriving for the introduction of the Witch From Mercury? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.