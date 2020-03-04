Gundam Fans Have Decided the Suits’ Eevee Evolutions

Eevee is perhaps one of the most popular pocket monsters in the Pokemon series and now, fans of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise have decided to combine the two universes by detailing which mech suits would fall under the Pokemon’s evolutions. Eevee’s evolutions fall under a number of different categories including “psychic, ground, fighting, rock, normal, flying, steel, dark, and water” and one fan has managed to find both established and unique Gundam units to fill each category, perfectly fusing the world of Ash Ketchum with that of the Principality of Zeo and the Earth Federation!

Mobile Suit Gundam has about a decade and change of history over Pokemon, but it’s clear that the monster collecting franchise has excelled in popularity over the mech series since its debut! Across numerous timelines and realities, we’ve seen hundreds if not thousands of different interpretations of mech suits for the series since its release and comparing it to Pokemon isn’t completely out of the question. In fact, one particular Gundam series takes a similar story telling perspective as Pokemon, with Gundam Build Divers deciding to take a number of pilots attempting to pit their virtual suits against others in full blown battles and collect new mechs along the way!

Reddit User SuperFeatherYoshi shared this impressive categorization, uniting the two anime franchises together in a clever breakdown of the Gundam units and how they may fall under these different evolutions of one of the biggest Pokemon to appear in the first generation of the franchise:

Eevee hit the scene being unique in the fact that it had three evolutions to its name in the forms of Flareon, Jolteon, and Vapereon, aka fire, water, and electricity. With the following generations of Pokemon, Eevee was given additional evolutions that expanded the diversity of this one pocket monster. Eevee, while not quite as popular as Pikachu, was recently given a video game focused on it with Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee which retold the video game stories of Pokemon: Red and Pokemon: Blue!

Since Gundam had crossed over with the bizarre franchise of Hello Kitty last year, who is to say that we couldn’t one day see an official crossover between these two franchises?

What do you think of this fusion between Gundam and Pokemon? Are there any Gundam units that remind you of our favorite pocket monsters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Gundam, and Pokemon!