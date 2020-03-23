Haikyuu Season 4 Promo Teases Inarizaki High’s Anime Debut

It’s been a great year for fans of Haruichi Furudate’s Haikyuu as the eight year old series has entered its huge final arc in the manga, and has returned for its fourth anime season after a long wait. The wait for the final season had been especially tough too considering that fans have been wanting to see the Karasuno High School volleyball team take on the Spring Tournament against all of the other teams that have qualified for nationals. This means that although they have gone up against some tough opponents, some of the strongest teams are still on the way.

Haikyuu!! To The Top recently brought Karasuno into their first official match as part of the nationals with the latest episode, but this is only the first of a long road ahead for the boys. One of their big future opponents is the Inarizaki High School team, and with their debut coming up soon the anime shared a brand new promo teasing what’s to come from the Miya twins.

Fans were already introduced to Atsumu Miya when Tobio Kageyama attended the special youth training camp for the first few episodes of the season, but now they’ll meet his twin brother in the anime when Inarizaki High lines up for their shot at the finals. The promo’s painfully short, but given their debut is fairly soon it won’t be long before we see more of them in action.

Mamoru Miyano will be returning to the season as Atsumu Miya, and Hideaki Kabumoto has been previously confirmed to be the voice behind Osamu Miya. They will be joined with the also previously confirmed Nobunaga Shimazaki as Rintaro Suna and Kenji Nojima as Shinsuke Kita. The fourth season only has a few more episodes for this first part, however.

When To The Top was first confirmed to be debuting during the Winter 2020 anime season, it also announced that it was going to be split into two cours with the second returning in the Summer. With the end of the season coming soon, that only begs the question of when the cut off will be. When exactly will Inarizaki make their big debut?

Are you excited to see Inarizaki High School make their way to Haikyuu‘s anime at last? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Which moments from the manga do you want to see animated the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!