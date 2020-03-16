Haikyuu Creator Comments on Series' 8th Anniversary

Haikyuu is currently in the midst of its final arc that progressed the series several years into the future following Karasuno High School's first attempt at the nationals. Ever since it debuted in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the manga and subsequent anime adaptation have been one of the best received sports series of all time. But as the series prepares to reach its end sometime in the next year or so, series creator Haruichi Furudate took a moment aside with the latest release of the manga to celebrate how long the series has come in the near decade of its publishing.

In a special message to fans alongside the release of the latest chapter, Furudate had the following to say about the series now being over eight years old, "It's eight years and 19 days since the series started. Thank you so much! Please stick with me a little longer!" With it being all laid out like that, it's certainly a special time to be a fan of the series.

Haikyuu's final arc is now underway along with the much anticipated fourth season of the anime, so there is quite a lot to enjoy from the franchise for any interested fans. A timeskip has moved the series forward several years and sees Shoyo Hinata and the other members of Karasuno grow into adulthood and reveals what they have done with their lives after their time playing volleyball.

But not surprisingly, Hinata and Tobio Kageyama (along with some other notable members of the extended cast introduced over the series' eight years) continued their love of volleyball into their adult years and have joined professional teams. The main focus of the final arc actually involves one final match of the series that sees their opposing teams face off against one another as their childhood friends look on. It seems everything will be settled for their rivalry with this one final match.

Even with the series coming to an end soon, it's been a great run for the sports series that put a whole new spin on volleyball. But what do you think? How are you feeling about Haikyuu's final arc so far? Can you believe that it's already been eight years since it first began? How do you think you will react when it's all finally over? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

