It’s Hayao Miyazaki’s Birthday and Everyone Is Celebrating

Today, January 5th, is Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki’s birthday! The director of anime films like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away is 78, and tons of folks are celebrating.

While Miyazaki isn’t responsible for Studio Ghibli’s success in its entirety, he’s helmed many of its most popular and iconic films. Spirited Away even won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2003. Miyazaki went on to “retire” in 2013 following the release of The Wind Rises, but the director has since come back to work on a new film, How Do You Live? The film has no firm release date as of yet, but it’s tentatively set for 2020. Miyazaki’s influence can’t be overstated, and he is regularly compared to Walt Disney.

Miyazaki was born on January 5, 1941, in Bunkyō, Tokyo, Japan.

You can check out a bunch of folks that are celebrating the illustrious life of Miyazaki on Twitter below:

Happy birthday, Hayao Miyazaki!

