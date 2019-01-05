It’s Hayao Miyazaki’s Birthday and Everyone Is Celebrating

Today, January 5th, is Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki’s birthday! The director of anime films like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away is 78, and tons of folks are celebrating.

While Miyazaki isn’t responsible for Studio Ghibli’s success in its entirety, he’s helmed many of its most popular and iconic films. Spirited Away even won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2003. Miyazaki went on to “retire” in 2013 following the release of The Wind Rises, but the director has since come back to work on a new film, How Do You Live? The film has no firm release date as of yet, but it’s tentatively set for 2020. Miyazaki’s influence can’t be overstated, and he is regularly compared to Walt Disney.

Miyazaki was born on January 5, 1941, in Bunkyō, Tokyo, Japan.

You can check out a bunch of folks that are celebrating the illustrious life of Miyazaki on Twitter below:

✨ Happy birthday to Hayao Miyazaki! ✨

For years, Miyazaki has created incredible, resonant animated works of art. We take today to thank him for creating films that have inspired generations of people around the world. #HayaoMiyazaki #StudioGhibli pic.twitter.com/XlmHQyNCgk — GKIDS (@GKIDSfilms) January 5, 2019

“I’m not going to make movies that tell children, ‘You should despair and run away.’” ― Hayao Miyazaki

Happy Birthday to the master animator and storyteller, who turned 78 today! pic.twitter.com/gUAhqVmkQN — Museum of the Moving Image (@MovingImageNYC) January 5, 2019

Happy birthday to Hayao Miyazaki. His movies depict kindness and hard-won hope in worlds of indifference, senselessness, chaos or cruelty. Watched My Neighbor Totoro last night. It made my eyes dusty. My eyes are getting dusty just thinking about it now. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 5, 2019

“Children’s souls are the inheritors of historical memory from previous generations” – Hayao Miyazaki #bornonthisday pic.twitter.com/vrkUXt5kfH — BFI (@BFI) January 5, 2019

Happy birthday to the incredible Hayao Miyazaki! pic.twitter.com/TdDjPudpTH — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 5, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to #HayaoMiyazaki //t.co/oXJkIfUNuB — Seth Green (@SethGreen) January 5, 2019

Happy Birthday Hayao Miyazaki! Hope you have a wonderful restful day. pic.twitter.com/AwCLzB7PoC — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) January 5, 2019

Happy birthday, Hayao Miyazaki!