HBO Max Announces Full Slate of Crunchyroll Anime Available at Launch

HBO Max is looking to make a splash as the next big streaming service by offering a number of series and movies such as Friends, Game Of Thrones, The Matrix, and more, and the channel has just revealed what anime will be released from Crunchyroll when it hits the ground floor running on May 27th. Crunchyroll has long been one of the biggest providers of anime to new audiences since it started streaming online and continues to offer some of the most popular new series that fans consume on the regular. This partnership will go a long way for both services for sure!

In the press release announcing the line ups, the Chief Content Officer for HBO Max, Kevin Reilly, had this to say:

"Anime is a celebrated, diverse art form with a rich culture rooted in imaginative worlds and vibrant characters. Crunchyroll has centralized these fantastic adventures for everyone to enjoy."

The current general manager of Crunchyroll, Joanne Waage, also shared her thoughts:

“The HBO brand is known for premiere content and innovative storytelling. By bringing series from Crunchyroll to HBO Max, we hope to introduce anime to a wider audience who appreciates compelling stories told through this dynamic medium. Together with HBO Max, we are delivering the maximum reach for these incredible anime series, and we can’t wait for new fans to fall in love with anime.”

Needless to say, the launch for HBO Max is looking to have a lot of content under its belt, anime and otherwise!