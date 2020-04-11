Hellboy Creator Pays Tribute to Classic Anime And More with New Sketches

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has been cranking out a ton of new sketches in an effort to raise money for the charity of the World Central Kitchen, to assist citizens of the world in the throws of the CoronaVirus pandemic, using his amazing artistic talents to not only recreate the looks of several comic book character, but anime figures as well! With dozens of new sketches released by Mignola, the artist behind the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense is definitely doing his part in helping the world by diving into new territory with characters he has never drawn before! With characters like Astro Boy and Gigantor drawn by Mignola, it’s clear that the world of anime is fair game!

If you’re interested in picking any of these sketches up for a good cause, you can visit the Ebay page created to help the World Central Kitchen here!

Astro Boy

Tony The Tiger

Tony

(Apparently escaped from the Island of Dr. Moreau to become a lovable cereal icon) pic.twitter.com/QXeZECSAjx — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 10, 2020

Snap, Crackle, Pop

Trio of cereal goblins pic.twitter.com/mk7LAeY98Z — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 10, 2020

Mr. Peanut (AKA Old Nut)

More Classic Anime In Gigantor

Argonauts!

One of the Harryhausen skeletons from JASON AND THE ARGONAUTS. Unlike Skeletor, these guys WERE a big part of my childhood. pic.twitter.com/J9BzWlRBaI — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 5, 2020

A Master Of The Universe

Not a character from my childhood (I’m too old) but somebody suggested him yesterday so thought I’d give him a shot.

I spent a ridiculous amount of time on this one. pic.twitter.com/HBDq5dpNE4 — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 5, 2020

Gamera!