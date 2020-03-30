Mike Mignola Selling Hellboy Sketches to Benefit World Central Kitchen

Though Hellboy creator Mike Mignola had previously said he was stepping away from drawing comics after completing Hellboy in Hell, and even wrapped up the grand plot of the entire "Mignola-Verse" with BPRD: The Devil You Know last year, he can't keep stop from going back to big red. Since the severity of the coronavirus pandemic became amplified in mid-March Mignola has found himself drawing sketches every day from home as his "quarantine therapy" including images of Hellboy himself and now he's using them for a good cause. Mignola has announced that he'll be releasing his daily sketches on Ebay

"So I've pretty much become addicted to doing these little sketches--Nice to find that after all these years sitting at the table drawing is still pretty much my favorite thing," Mignola wrote on Twitter. "During these times we have decided to start an eBay auction of my sketches with 100% of the proceeds going to Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen."

During the coronavirus pandemic, World Central Kitchen is distributing fresh meals to communities in need across America as well as feeding healthcare workers and putting restaurants back to work by offering them a new stream of revenue to prepare and deliver these same meals.

Mignola previously teased earlier this year that he was interested in getting back into drawing comics after his brief stoppage from the practice, teasing new comics in his long-running series that will pick up after the fan-favorites in Hellboy in Hell and Koshchei the Deathless.

“Lately, I’ve started to get the itch to try actually drawing comics again,” Mignola told Inverse back in February. “I didn’t think that would happen. I sort of thought I was done with that so we’ll just have to wait and see how that goes.”

Though Mignola hasn't revealed if all of his daily sketches, and if not which ones, will be available for auction, we've collected some of his best sketches from the past two weeks below! Check them out and peep the official auctions by clicking here and sound off with your favorites in the comments.