‘Hello Kitty’ To Open Grand Cafe, Bar In U.S.

If you can’t get enough of the kawaii culture, then Hello Kitty is here to help satisfy a few cravings. After all, the iconic Sanrio mascot is coming to the U.S. and doing so with some super-cute cocktails.

Next week, the west coast will get a dose of adorable anime when Hello Kitty opens a Grand Cafe is California. The location at the Irvine Spectrum Center will open on September 14, and its dual set-up will ensure everyone has something to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Hello Kitty Grand Cafe will have to different themes. In the day, it will act as a casual cafe, but the restaurant will serve drinks by night. However, if you want the pub experience, you will have to get reservations well in advance.

If you are wanting to eat at the cafe, you can get your usual host of drinks and tiny treats. The menu houses lots of cakes and donuts made to order. Hello Kitty items will also be sold at the shop, so fans can get special mugs and dish ware if they want.

For those wanting a more luxurious experience, they can reserve a seat at the cafe’s Bow Room. The hidden sit-down area will serve tea in the afternoon before its menu turns to cocktails in the evening. If you want some tea, the service will cost about $55 per person, and it will treat fans to scones, cupcakes, macarons, jam, and seasonal fruit.

As the cocktails, adult fans will get some Hello Kitty-themed alcohol to geek out over. Not only will the cafe serve glasses of wine from Hello Kitty’s exclusive brand, but it will whip up drinks like the Matcha Matcha for kawaii consumers.

So far, there is no word on when this cafe will shut its doors. This restaurant is not the first of its kind, and it is the third to make its way to California. Over in San Diego, the Hello Kitty Pop-Up Container cafe has made the rounds, and two mini cafes have opened in other cities as well.

So, would you like to get lunch at this special store? Where else should Sanrio open up a cafe? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!