Levi’s Debuts Official Hello Kitty Fashion Collection

When it comes to cute things, Hello Kitty has you covered. The brand is well-known for being an ambassador of all things kawaii, and Levi’s seems to be a fan. After all, the company has created a Hello Kitty fashion line that will have anime fans feeling fresh.

As you can see here, Levi’s opened up the sales page to its limited Hello Kitty collection. The brand has worked with Sanrio to bring some of Japan’s cutest characters to Levi’s jeans, and they have styles for everyone.

If you are looking for actual pants, then Levi’s will be a hard look for you. The company had a pair of straight ankle jeans featuring Hello Kitty patches, but they are all sold out. The brand also had a pair of loose overalls featuring various Sanrio mascots, but the ensemble has sold out.

In fact, a solid few pieces of the collection are currently sold out, but Levi’s kept some in stock. There are two t-shirts left available as well as a jean baseball cap. Fans can also get a jean-covered tote bag featuring the cute kitty as well as a trucker jean jacket or grey fleece hoodie.

The special collection will come at a price, so Hello Kitty mega-fans will have to pay up. The trucker jacket will cost fans upwards of $130 USD after tax while the Levi’s baseball cap goes for under $40 USD.

If these fashionable pieces are out of your price range, then Sanrio has plenty of others merchandise for sale which lift up Hell Kitty. For instance, you can check out Funko and its growing collection of vinyl figures of the heroine. A line went live last year of Hello Kitty Pop figures which included several exclusives like Gamer Hello Kitty and more.

