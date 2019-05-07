Here’s What We Know About Boruto’s Next Arc

Boruto, the son of Naruto, has a lot to live up to in keeping up with the legacy left by his father, the current Hokage of Konoha and the Hidden Leaf Village. While he’s certainly distanced a bit of the gap between himself and his Pops, he still has a ways to go until he reaches the level that was left to him. With over 100 episodes in the tank, we explore what is coming up in the next arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, specifically the arrival of the Konoha Shinden arc with the next episode.

Fans who follow the Boruto manga and Naruto novels may realize what this means in terms of the particular upcoming storyline. “Konoha Shinden” was originally a Naruto light novel that followed a light hearted adventure with veterans Kakashi and Guy attempting to take a much needed vacation.

The next arc of the series will follow three characters in the form of Kakashi, Guy, and Mirai. Kakashi and Guy of course are long-term staples of the series, also acting as rivals with one another. Kakashi was the original teacher of Team 7, leading Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, who had a tragic backstory wherein he inherited a “Sharingan” from his fallen teammate who would later become a villain.

“Guy Sensei”, as he’s called, led “Team Guy”, a competing team of ninjas to Team 7 made up of Rock Lee, Tenten, and Neji. Finally, Mirai is the youngest member of this trio, the daughter of watershed ninjas of the series, Yugi and Asuma. While her mother lived to see her get older, Mirai’s father Asuma was unfortunately killed by the Akatsuki, an evil organization of ninjas looking to rule the world. She also happens to be the granddaughter of the third Hokage.

The story itself takes place 15 years after the Ninja World War, which acted as something of a culimination of the second generation of Naruto stories, Naruto Shippuden. Naruto, Hokage at the time, decides that while the two older ninjas certainly deserve a break, they could also use a bit of protection considering how many enemies Konoha has. Enter Mirai who is assigned to be the bodyguard to these old men as they go to a bevy of hot springs.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

