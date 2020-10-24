Hetalia to Return Next Year with New World Stars Anime

✖

After several years away, Hidekaz Himaruya's Hetalia franchise will be making its big return to anime with Hetalia World Stars next year. The sixth iteration of the anime, Hetalia: The World Twinkle, ended its run back in 2015, and thus fans of the series had been wondering if the anime would come back for another run. But after several years of silence, fans were excited to see a report noting that the Hetalia franchise would indeed be returning for a new project next year. Thankfully, those reports were confirmed not long after as Hetalia World Stars will be getting an official anime adaptation next.

An official Twitter account for the series was crafted without fans' knowledge and announced that Hetalia World Stars will be the next anime project in the franchise, adapting Himaruya's current iteration of the manga of the same name. Not only that, but the manga will be resuming after being on hiatus since 2018. You can check out the first visual for Hetalia World Stars below:

Although it has yet to be announced what kind of anime project Hetalia World Stars will be just yet, it has been confirmed for a Spring 2021 release. Hiroshi Watanabe will be returning to direct the new anime with Studio DEEN, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu will be returning to serve as script supervisor, and Mariko Oka will be providing the character designs once more.

Not only that, Hetalia World Stars will feature a returning cast of Daisuke Namikawa as Italy, Hiroki Yasumoto as Germany, Hiroki Takahashi as Japan, Katsuyuki Konishi as America, Noriaki Sugiyama as England, Masaya Onosaka as France, Yasuhiro Takato as Russia, and Yuki Kaida as China. But what do you think?

How do you feel about Hetalia coming back for a new anime? Do you think the series will be a good fit for 2021? Will you be using this opportunity to check out Hidekaz Himaruya's series for the first time?