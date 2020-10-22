Hetalia May Return in 2021 and Fans Are Losing It Online

You might not have heard the name Hetalia in a long time, but the word is one that brings flashbacks to millions. Back in July 2008, it was announced then web-comic Hetalia: Axis Powers was getting an anime, but no one knew what it would spawn. The show has gone on to amass a massive fanbase that has weathered the title's controversial moments. And if a new report is right, well - it seems like Hetalia is ready to launch a comeback next year.

The report surfaced from Japan after alleged leaks came forward from an upcoming magazine. A supposed spread made its way online that shows three protagonists from Hetalia with a teaser above them about a brand-new project set for 2021. At this time, no official word has been given on a new anime or manga run, so you can see why fans are freaking out.

(Photo: Studio Deen)

You can see a slew of their reactions below as fans of Hetalia are rising up. Of course, others in the fandom are weighing on the rumor as many remember the show's heyday in 2008. The show was nearly impossible to ignore as memes and fan-art of Hetalia were on every social media platform. Now, that time could come again in 2021, and netizens are bracing themselves for the onslaught.

Currently, Hetalia has six seasons to its name with the last having debuted in October 2015. Fans are curious if this reported comeback will feature a full-blown season or additional web OVAs featuring a select few characters. But for now, netizens will have to wait for an official announcement before any concrete details come to light.

What do you make of this growing rumor? Do you want Hetalia to launch a comeback next year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.