Hetalia May Return in 2021 and Fans Are Losing It Online
You might not have heard the name Hetalia in a long time, but the word is one that brings flashbacks to millions. Back in July 2008, it was announced then web-comic Hetalia: Axis Powers was getting an anime, but no one knew what it would spawn. The show has gone on to amass a massive fanbase that has weathered the title's controversial moments. And if a new report is right, well - it seems like Hetalia is ready to launch a comeback next year.
The report surfaced from Japan after alleged leaks came forward from an upcoming magazine. A supposed spread made its way online that shows three protagonists from Hetalia with a teaser above them about a brand-new project set for 2021. At this time, no official word has been given on a new anime or manga run, so you can see why fans are freaking out.
You can see a slew of their reactions below as fans of Hetalia are rising up. Of course, others in the fandom are weighing on the rumor as many remember the show's heyday in 2008. The show was nearly impossible to ignore as memes and fan-art of Hetalia were on every social media platform. Now, that time could come again in 2021, and netizens are bracing themselves for the onslaught.
Currently, Hetalia has six seasons to its name with the last having debuted in October 2015. Fans are curious if this reported comeback will feature a full-blown season or additional web OVAs featuring a select few characters. But for now, netizens will have to wait for an official announcement before any concrete details come to light.
What do you make of this growing rumor? Do you want Hetalia to launch a comeback next year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
We Feel That
Hetalia is trending... and... coming back in 2021? No... I can’t... not again... I’m not strong enough...— Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) October 22, 2020
Fair Enough
If one of you b-tches put hetalia on my dash unironically I’m leaving twitter— GHOULIA💀🕸🕷 (@jthulus) October 22, 2020
Answers. Now.
HETALIA IS BACK IN SPRING 2021???— Shary@horny for Vil's tears👑 (@sharysworld) October 22, 2020
IS THIS A DREAM????? pic.twitter.com/3z6OsLSnbi
We Get That
Hetalia is coming back I don't know how to feel about it pic.twitter.com/aeBmJj6YQx— Erieth 🌸 COMMISSIONS OPEN (@eriethart) October 22, 2020
Here We Go Again
Hetalia stans @ Hima’s door trying to get their comfort character more screen time: pic.twitter.com/UrEJvXvTX9— 🎃yaalloween| HETALIA s7🎃 (@IFandomaniac) October 22, 2020
Prophecy Fulfilled
listen. i think i predicted this. at the beginning of quarantine i was like “hetalia’s definitely coming back within the year bc the world can’t get any crazier” AND I WAS RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/J2DmGdOJjq— spooky sneha 🎃 (@painteddmist) October 22, 2020
Hahahaha?
THIS MUST BE A JOKE RIGHT PLEEAAASEEEEE DON'T LIE TO ME YOU CAN'T DO THIS TO ME YOU CANT JUST BRING HETALIA IN 2021 AGAIN pic.twitter.com/7GBLHWW2vB— Licole @ comm pinned (@gwimniw) October 22, 2020
Never Again
A 2021 Hetalia anime was announced apparently pic.twitter.com/ufNeoy6579— 💀Nepeta🍓 (@CrossAnges) October 22, 2020
Welcome Back?
Himaruya Hidekaz coming out from his hiding to announce the new Hetalia anime releasing in 2021 pic.twitter.com/hlWsvOC4nC— chai. (@ANGEPH0BIC) October 22, 2020
It Will Happen
hetalia fans coming BACK to the fandom after the hetalia 2021 announcement like pic.twitter.com/SXTaIoeJR4— ⑉ russie ✰ wants hetalia moots!! (@braginskyy) October 22, 2020