High Guardian Spice Shares New Images For Its Halloween Special (Exclusive)

Crunchyroll has spent the past several years diving into creating original anime series including the likes of The God of High School, Fena: Pirate Princess, Tower of God, and many others. With the series High Guardian Spice, the streaming service has given fans an entirely new story with a unique aesthetic from creator Raye Rodriguez which follows a group of four warriors training to become guardians of their fair city. With the spooky season now in full swing, the animated series has shared exclusive new images of their Halloween Special.

In their fantasy world, the warriors of High Guardian Spice celebrate Halloween in a different way, celebrating the “Festival of Fall” while still wearing costumes to help ring in the season. In the world of anime, horror, in general, is a subject that doesn’t get nearly as much attention as it does in the West, with a good deal of anime instead focusing on action-packed Shonen material and romantic comedies to name a few. While High Guardian Spice isn’t necessarily a horror series, it certainly is honoring the spirit of Halloween with its two-part episode which is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

The exclusive images show the designs for three of the warriors of High Guardian Spice in Thyme, Sage, and Rosemary, who were celebrating the Festival of Fall in style:

High Guardian Spice currently has twelve episodes available on Crunchyroll, exploring the fantasy world that marks a unique departure for the streaming service when it comes to the aesthetic of some of the streaming service’s other original entries.

For those who might not be familiar with one of Crunchyroll’s latest original anime series in High Guardian Spice, the streaming service has released the official description which reads as such:

“The lives of four fierce girls converge at High Guardian Academy, the one place where they can stumble comically toward adulthood while becoming the heroes they’ve always admired. As they master the ways of battle and sorcery, the foursome form allegiances, uncover legacies, face betrayals and discover their true identities while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat.”

