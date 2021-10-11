Crunchyroll’s High Guardian Spice Confirms Release Date, Cast With New Trailer

Crunchyroll has confirmed the release date and cast for its next original series, High Guardian Spice! Crunchyroll took fans by surprise when they first announced an effort to produce a number of original anime series, and while we have seen the fruits of much of this effort already with the likes of The God of High School, Onyx Equinox, and more, soon we’ll be seeing the release of one of the first major originals they had announced, High Guardian Spice. Originally announced to be in the works back in 2019, soon fans will be able to check out the new series for themselves.

Crunchyroll announced during New York Comic Con that High Guardian Spice will be making its debut with the streaming service on October 26th. It was announced that this series will be running for 12 episodes, and all episodes will be launching at the same time for fans wanting to see it all in one go. Crunchyroll also broke down the cast of characters and the actors behind them! You can find the breakdown below along with the newest trailer for High Guardian Spice:

Rosemary , the enthusiastic adventurer intent on becoming a Guardian, will be played by Briana Leon .

Sage, Rosemary's best friend and witch who specializes in Old Magic, will be played by Lauren White.

Parsley, an optimistic dwarf and expert blacksmith, will be played by Amber Romero.

Thyme, an independent elf and gifted archer, will be played by Michelle Deco.

Mandrake, a powerful witch and shapeshifter, will be played by AJ Beckles.

Professor Hakone, a Guardian and professor of battle tactics, will be played by Anthony Brandon Walker.

Parnelle, the youngest student at High Guardian Academy, will be played by Barbara Goodson.

Neppy Cat, a cat that hands out near High Guardian Academy with a secret ability, will be played by Cam Clarke.

Snapdragon, snarky best friend of Amaryllis who doesn't feel like he truly fits in, is played by Julia Kaye.

Slime Boy, a second year witch who is a musician and lover of monsters, is played by Julian Koster.

Amaryllis, an entitled witch and school bully, will be played by Katie McVay.

Lavender, Rosemary's mother and renowned and powerful Guardian who went missing four years ago, will be played by Liisa Lee.

, Rosemary’s mother and renowned and powerful Guardian who went missing four years ago, will be played by . Professor Caraway, a powerful Guardian and professor of sacred alphabets at High Guardian Academy, will be played by show creator Raye Rodriguez.

Crunchyroll officially describes High Guardian Spice as such, “The lives of four fierce girls converge at High Guardian Academy, the one place where they can stumble comically toward adulthood while becoming the heroes they’ve always admired. As they master the ways of battle and sorcery, the foursome form allegiances, uncover legacies, face betrayals and discover their true identities while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat.”

But what do you think of this newest look at Crunchyroll’s next original series? Will you be checking out High Guardian Spice when it drops later this month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!