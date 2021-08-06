Crunchyroll's High Guardian Spice Debuts First Trailer and Key Art

Crunchyroll has debuted the first trailer and key art for its upcoming original animated series, High Guardian Spice! Back in 2018, Crunchyroll had begun production on a number of original animated projects that we have seen made their debut such as originals like Onyx Equinox, collaborations with Webtoon such as The God of High School, and collaborations with Adult Swim like the upcoming Fena: Pirate Princess. One of the most notable announcements was the magical girl anime inspired series, High Guardian Spice, that we have unfortunately not seen much of since that very first announcement a few years ago.

That has all changed, however, as Crunchyroll revealed during their industry panel as part of Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021, the first full trailer and new key art for High Guardian Spice. No release information has been given for the upcoming original animated series, unfortunately, but this trailer offers our best look at the series ever since its initial art and character design shown off during its announcement teaser. Check out the trailer in the video above and the new key art below:

While there is no release information, Crunchyroll has revealed an updated synopsis for High Guardian Spice as it's officially described as such, "The lives of four fierce girls converge at High Guardian Academy, the one place where they can stumble comically toward adulthood while becoming the heroes they’ve always admired. As they master the ways of battle and sorcery, the foursome form allegiances, uncover legacies, face betrayals and discover their true identities while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat."

Series creator Raye Rodriguez teased the series' magical girl influences with, "The story of High Guardian Spice takes place in the magical city of Lyngarth, where [best friends] Rosemary and sage attend High Guardian Academy, a school for adventurers. [At High Guardian Academy] they make friends, rivals, and learn about the huge, world-changing events that are happening in the shadows, [making] it their mission to save the day!"

What do you think of this first full look at Crunchyroll's new original animated series, High Guardian Spice? Will you be checking it out when it lands? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!