‘High School DxD’ Reveals New Teaser

Warning! The latest teaser for High School DxD Hero is NSFW, so watch at your own risk!

High School DxD is set to premiere its fourth season soon, and along with the much awaited come back fans were definitely waiting to get the first look at the returning cast of the series in its new art style.

Teased in the first key visual for the series, High School DxD indeed as a new character design an art style that seems to lend itself well to the “action” in this first teaser.

Along with the tease of new characters, there is also the tease of a brand new, eye-popping look at the returning cast. The series has become famous for its blend of shonen escalating action and fan-service, so it’s great to see the first trailer for the series confirming that there will be plenty to offer for fans.

Hilariously, the teaser also censors it’s more tantalizing bits with the series’ logo and that’s the kind of fun that hopefully carries into the next season as well.

Fans are especially anxious to see the fourth season as the third season as become infamous for veering away from the canon content of the light novels, and including much new information specific to the anime series. But now that the fourth season purportedly rights this wrong, fans will be sitting on the edge of their seats when High School DxD Hero premieres April 7.

The fourth season of the series will feature the returning cast of Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou, Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory, Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima, Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou, along with many other of the series favorites. Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.