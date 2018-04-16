‘High School DxD’ Gets Sticky In This Super NSFW Poster

When it comes to High School DxD, you can pretty much assume everything is going to be NSFW. The ecchi series has long been touted for his skin-bearing heroines and jiggly physics — and those things have not gone away with its fourth season. In fact, High School DxD may be more risque than ever before, and this new magazine advert proves it.

So, obviously, don’t look at this at work or near anyone who will judge you. You have been warned.

Recently, a slew of Japanese magazines have started housing High School DxD spreads to honor its fourth season. The anime just made its TV return as its latest season kicked off, and Megami Magazine wanted to celebrate by making two of its harem heroines make a dessert. However, the sweet affair did not go as planned.

As you can see above, Akeno and Rossweisse are seen looking totally confused and covered in (what fans can only assume) is icing. To the left, Akeno is seen in a body-bending pose as she shows off her busty physique. The contorted stance is fairly reminiscent to those in Western comics which fans have long complained about. However, Akeno doesn’t seem to mind her pose; Given her total lack of underwear, the girl may have bigger concerns.

When it comes to Rossweisse, the lilac-haired girl is totally exposed and would be considered X-rated if it were not for her sticky situation. Her apron has fallen off, exposing her totally nude body below. Her breasts are only covered why a white substance that appears to be some sort of icing. The censorship gives Rossweisse the ability to star in this ultra NSFW poster, and the artist gave the girl a break as well. You know, since her up-skirt shot is more R-rated than XXX.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Will you be watching High School DxD Hero this year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!