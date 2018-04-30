‘High School DxD’ Season 4 Reveals New Key Visual

Fans have been anxious for the premiere of the fourth season of High School DxD for quite a while ever since the third season rubbed fans the wrong way for the alterations it made to the original story in the adaptation. The fourth season is set to realign this ship and now the series has a new key visual showing off characters of the upcoming season.

The new key visual for High School DxD Hero, which is premiering April 10, also notably features an art style slightly different than the previous seasons of the series.

Fans are especially anxious to see the fourth season as the third season as become infamous for veering away from the canon content of the light novels, and including much new information specific to the anime series. But now that the fourth season purportedly rights this wrong, fans will be sitting on the edge of their seats when High School DxD Hero premieres April 7.

The fourth season of the series will feature the returning cast of Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou, Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory, Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima, Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou, along with many other of the series favorites. Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.

