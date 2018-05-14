Hiro Mashima Teases Secret ‘Fairy Tail’ Project

Although Fairy Tail ended its serialization last year, its creator Hiro Mashima has been hard at work on his multiple future projects in the pipeline. While details about each of the projects are a bit scarce, Mashima does often shares his thoughts about them on Twitter.

His recent tease is certainly interesting, as it’s not about the Fairy Tail continuation or his new series, but his top secret third project in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mashima explains in his Tweet that he is working on a “secret project,” and is even becoming “a little confused” because he is simultaneously working on his new series, the Fairy Tail continuation, and a third project.

As for what that “secret project” is outside of Fairy Tail and his new series, Mashima is keeping it under wraps as it’s still a secret. Though he does note that “ideas emerge after one another” so there may indeed be a method to his madness. Though it must certainly be difficult to shuffle three huge projects at once given how hotly anticipated they are by fans.

Mashima previously revealed details about his previously announced new, non-Fairy Tail manga, and confirmed that his newest serialization is scheduled to begin on Weekly Shonen Magazine’s Issue 30, June 27 in Japan.

Although details are scarce as to what Mashima’s new manga will entail, he has hinted in the past that his new series is a new type of fantasy story. Though fans are hoping the fact that Mashima has confirmed that Plue will make an appearance that the new series will be connected to Fairy Tail in some way.

While it probably won’t be a direct connection as Plue is a guest character from Mashima’s prior series Rave Master, it does at least confirm that all of these stories are in the same extended universe. At the very least, it seems to core of Mashima’s stories is still looking to continue the kinds of character dynamics Mashima is known for.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.