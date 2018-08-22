Horror Icons Get Anime Makeover in New Art Collection

Anime and horror are two of the biggest genres in the entertainment industry these days – which is why any crossover between these former niche sub-cultures is a welcome hybrid for so many fans. To that end, those same fans will probably get a serious kick out of this new collection of artwork, which re-imagines some of horror’s darkest moments and monsters in anime format. Check out a small sampling of that work, below!

Horror favorites recreated as anime by artist Ahriman. pic.twitter.com/bnKeFLGUKA — Genre Cult Cinema (@thegenrecult) August 15, 2018



The work comes from Russian artist Dmitry Grozov, who already made a big impression with a gallery of anime versions of iconic action movies. Following the latest tweet from left to right, clockwise, you have:

Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street

Jason Vorhees in Friday the 13th

Michael Myers in Halloween

The alien parasite from The Thing

As you can see in the comments of the tweet, there are some pretty clear favorites in the running for horror icons that deserve the anime treatment.

The clear frontrunner seems to be The Thing. John Carpenter’s iconic remake of the ’50s sci-fi/horror film pushed the boundaries for animatronic and makeup effects work, but is still beloved for the psychological horror ride that it is, despite the dated visuals. To adapt that film into the anime format wouldn’t just loosen the boundaries of what live-action film can accomplish – no, something like The Thing would be right at home with the staples and trends of the anime genre. In fact, fans are already pointing to series like Parasyte as being influenced by Carpenter’s The Thing, so adapting the actual movie into anime form would be a righteous ode of respect.

The other horror series that people seem to think would be great as anime is A Nightmare on Elm Street. While Freddy Krueger has had any number of sequel installments and reboots, live-action just can’t hope to depict something like Freddy’s nightmare sequences and kills with as much weird flare and imagination as anime could. In fact, the scene depicted above is from the iconic bathtub scene in the original Nightmare On Elm Street, and it would look right at home alongside something like Tokyo Ghoul.

All in all, this is compelling evidence that we definitely need more Hollywood horror and anime crossovers.