Hunter x Hunter Announces New Mobile Game

Anime franchises have found a lot of success by creating video games on the mobile market. From Dragon Ball to Naruto to Gundam to Pokemon, these titanic franchises have all managed to find a niche, and more importantly a fanbase, with new games released that can be accessed on everyone’s smart phones. Now, Hunter x Hunter is looking to re-enter the market with a brand new mobile game announced, following a number of successful entries for the franchise on both the mobile platform and the console market.

Anime News Network dropped the news that an upcoming Hunter x Hunter mobile game was on the way via their Official Twitter Account titled “Hunter x Hunter Arena Battle” that will focus on integrating the world of Hunters into a card battle system that will be “free to play”:

Hunter X Hunter has benefited greatly from being included in the large list of anime franchises included in the Shonen Jump roster, especially in the realm of video games as numerous crossover Shonen games have included the cast in some form or fashion. Jump Force for example, a fighting game that includes numerous characters from Shonen series such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and several others, spotlighted several characters from Hunter x Hunter such as Gon, Hisoka, and Biscuit to name a few.

As mentioned earlier, aside from the crossover video games, Hunter x Hunter has had several games under its belt in both the mobile market and on consoles. Late last year, the mobile game Hunter x Hunter Greed Adventure was presented as an action role playing game that saw players attempting to recruit as many HxH characters as they can while battling armies of villains. Anime mobile games usually have a “collection mentality” linked to them and we’re sure that, much like Greed Adventure, Arena Battle will have a similar functionality albeit with cards.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.