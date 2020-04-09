Hunter X Hunter Fans Express Their Love Of The Series During Quarantine

Hunter x Hunter is turning a lot of heads during this rough period in time, with fans praising the adventures of Gon, Killua, and the other hunters in their crew as a way to pass the time during quarantine. With anime fans inside to help in “flattening the curve” of the Coronavirus, there is definitely no time better than now to jump into a brand new series. If you haven’t seen the popular series from creator Yoshihiro Togashio’s Shonen franchise, these fans praising the series on social media may have you diving right into the anime!

Hunter x Hunter, for those who might not know, follows the story of a young fisherman named Gon who joins a number of other warriors to attempt to receive their “hunter licenses”. In this world, “hunters” are an occupation that gives you insanely beneficial perks, allowing you to travel to places that most can’t visit and have benefits that most of the world aren’t privy to. With Gon and his friends learning to access new levels of strength thanks to the energy known as “Nen”, the series has some of the biggest moments in the history of Shonen anime!

Time To Enter The World Of Hunters

Have nothing to do in a quarantine?

Go watch Hunter x Hunter pic.twitter.com/iAQyTBvfDw — MURDER MYSTERY MASTER (@atsumushoe) March 21, 2020

Hunter x Hunter Is Changing Hairstyles

Got so bored during quarantine that I spent an hour combing my hair to try to look like Knuckle from Hunter x Hunter and I- pic.twitter.com/qoTUei3EX9 — ben✨ (@bentosekai) March 26, 2020

Chimera Arc For The Win

If yall end up looking for a show to watch while you’re in self-quarantine, it’s time to watch Hunter X Hunter



The whole show is fantastic but the Chimera Ant arc is a masterpiece of writing and themes. It’s extremely worth your time pic.twitter.com/mY4aa2UZWy — netcode truther (@Radosity) March 19, 2020

A LOT Of Recommendations

What to watch in quarantine

Hunter x Hunter

One Piece

Hunter x Hunter

Yu Yu Hakusho

Dororo

Hunter x Hunter

Children of Whales

Death Note

Hunter x Hunter

Fullmetal Alchemist

Hunter x Hunter

Attack on Titan

Hunter x Hunter

Jibaku shonen Hanako Kun

Hunter x Hunter — HxHNation (@HxHNation) March 28, 2020

That’s Commitment

Me, using this quarantine to start #HunterxHunter for a 4th time: pic.twitter.com/3jmsDgl74K — Cap’n Valken David (@CapnValkenDavid) April 9, 2020

The Quarantine Has People Thinking Crazy

How is Bleach about to get a new season, but not Hunter X Hunter. This quarantine really has no one thinking straight — Xavier (@TheGreat_Avirex) April 9, 2020

No Regrets

Quarantine day????

I’m watching the Hunter x Hunter anime from the very beginning. It is now 5am. No regrets 🤷‍♀️ — Charlene (@ch4rfr4n) April 8, 2020

THE Quarantine Binge

Hunter x Hunter

⭐️

I don’t know why I waited to watch this, but this has been my quarantine BINGE. No Arc in this series is slow or bad. The fights / build up to the fights are god tier. You get emotionally attached. Only negative would be that the creator is on a hiatus ☹️



9/10 pic.twitter.com/dazWUC8Tlo — ishh (@IshoCarrasco) April 8, 2020

HxH Is Definitely Helping Pass The Time

I’m late to the party, but #HunterXHunter is making quarantine much easier. pic.twitter.com/xxh23P17yz — rG_linkxs (@rG_Linkxs) April 8, 2020

Incoming Cosplay