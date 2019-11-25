This Viral Video Introduces the Best Hunter x Hunter Fan Ever

As Hunter x Hunter closes out the year without a single chapter released, although it’s not the longest hiatus the series has ever under gone, it’s still surprising to see Yoshihiro Togashi’s series still have such a huge impact with fans. It seems that as the years roll on, fans of the series are still here to show support despite its many breaks, and are often there to welcome it with open arms with each return. It’s because the series has delivered so many memorable moments over the course of its run, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what the next big memorable moment may bring.

What helps the wait is seeing just how creative fans can be when paying tribute to the fan-favorite franchise, and @yousannnn (who you can find on Twitter here) has quickly gone viral for his hilarious Gon cosplay that goes the extra mile for Gon’s mile of extra hair.

This take on Gon sees @yousannnn hilariously inflate the hair so that it pushes upward to its desired height and length from when Gon forced his body to mature and transform in order to properly defeat Neferpitou. Out of all the scenes in the series thus far, this moment is probably the standout because of how inherently ridiculous Gon looks with his transformation. But despite all of that, the scene itself is anything but.

While the transformation might seem funny out of context, and it’s hilariously reproduced here, the scene itself is quite intense and violent. Gon is no longer human when he does this, and he’s the most frightening he’s ever been. In fact, the immediate fallout of this moment took Gon a long time to recover from, and he couldn’t even do so under normal means. But this clash of distributing and hilarity is why fans love Togashi’s work so much.

