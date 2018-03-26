‘Hunter x Hunter’ Just Set Up A Bloody War

Fans have been loving the intensity Yoshihiro Togashi has been bringing to Hunter x Hunter after the manga came back from its most recent hiatus, and the last few chapters have been shifting the Succession Contest arc’s puzzle pieces in an eerie way.

The tension has been boiling up on the Black Whale throughout the arc, and the first major confrontation of the arc has been set between the Phantom Troupe and a new enemy. And this battle is only the first of many.

After discovering a corpse without a clear killer at the end of the previous chapter, three of the Phantom Troupe members are still searching for the killer’s location in Chapter 379. Thinking the assassin wants the Troupe to have a confrontation with an enemy mafia family, and they come to conclusion that the killer is merely playing games with them and possibly setting them up for something worse.

The culprit doesn’t seem to be Hisoka, as the corpse is a member of the Cha-R family, and was killed much more sloppily than Hisoka is known for. But as the Troupe tries to investigate the Cha-R family, Wang, the underboss, confronts them and asks if they were the ones who killed their workers.

Just then the head of the Cha-R family is seen talking to another member of the Phantom Troupe, Franklin, and basically issues a thinly veiled threat but Franklin promises that they won’t attack unless someone else first. But while Wang and the Phantom Troupe avoid a direct confrontation for now, the tension continues to boil as Wang vows to “crush”their “seeds of danger” while asking to team-up with them.

Whenever Wang makes his move, the Cha-R and the Phantom Troupe will clash and thus set every other barely balanced event in the arc into chaos and violence.

Hunter x Hunter is also launching an official collaboration with ANimate cafe in Japan from April 17 to May 13. You can check out more information on the official website (which you can check out here), and fans who vist the shop can purchase small charms featuring the series’ characters like Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, and even the deadly members of the Phantom Troupe in adorable service maid uniforms.

Premium Bandai is currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.