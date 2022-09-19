Hunter x Hunter Announces Volume 37 Release

Hunter x Hunter has been in the headlines throughout the year thanks to its creator's return to work. Despite an ongoing hiatus, Yoshihiro Togashi has found a way to carry on drawing, and he's created a number of chapters that are still in the works. And now, we have learned when exactly the manga's next volume is going live.

The update was shared today courtesy of Shueisha itself over in Japan. According to the publisher, Hunter x Hunter volume 37 will be released this fall. The book is slated to hit shelves overseas on November 4th. And at this time, there is no word on when Viz Media will bring the volume stateside for English readers.

Of course, it must be noted this new volume will not contain any of Togashi's in-progress chapters. Those will be serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump when the time is right. Rather, volume 37 will collect the last few chapters Togashi released before embarking on his current hiatus. For a full list of included chapters, read on below:

381 – Predation



382 – Awakening



383 – Escape



384 – War



385 – Warning



386 – Hypothesis



387 – Recreation



388 – Reflection



389 – Curse



390 – Clash: Part 1



Currently, Hunter x Hunter volumes 1-36 are in print stateside, so readers can catch up on the manga in print if they'd like. The series is also available digitally through the Shonen Jump app. So if you want to catch up on Hunter x Hunter ahead of its return, you'd better start reading ASAP.

What do you make of this Hunter x Hunter update? Are you looking forward to the manga's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.