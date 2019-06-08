Hunter x Hunter Shares New Look at Nendoroid Line

One of the most popular lines of anime collectibles (and the one that brings the most comparisons to the popular Funko figures) is the Nendoroid collection. These figures adapt many anime series into an adorably tiny package, and many big series and fan-favorites have already gotten this treatment. Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is the next franchise to be releasing a line of Nendoroid figures, and now fans have gotten a good look at the upcoming figures.

As noted by @HxHSource on Twitter, the Hunter x Hunter Nendoroids were shown off in full color during the Wonder Festival 2019 in Shanghai, China. You can check them out below!

Announced late last year, it was confirmed that Hunter x Hunter will be debuting four new Nendoroid collectible figures. Though pricing and release details for these collectibles are still being kept under wraps as of this writing, it was confirmed that these first four figures will include Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Chrollo. The initial announcement sure took fans by surprise as this initial wave of figures does not include the fourth in the main character group, Leorio.

Though Chrollo is a popular villain, he’s not exactly one of the first characters fans think of when they picture the series. Fans are holding out hope, however, that if these end up popular enough perhaps there will be a second line of figures released at a later date. Characters like Leorio, Hisoka, Biscuit, and many more would be welcome additions to this adorable new collection. But until that happens, fans will still be happy to show off their love of mainstays like Gon and Killua in a new way. Perhaps it will ease the sting of the series being in yet another hiatus at the moment.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.