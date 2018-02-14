‘Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge’ Blu-ray & DVD Gets Release Date

Hunter x Hunter fans are having a great year so far as Yoshihiro Togashi has brought the series back from its most recent hiatus, and now more of the anime adaptation will soon be available for purchase in the West.

Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rogue was a stand-alone film that originally released in Japan back in 2013, but the film will finally be available in the West with a Blu-ray and DVD combo pack on February 20.

The Blu-ray/DVD combo pack will run fans $29.99 USD, and the film will also be available as a stand-alone DVD for $19.99 USD.

Via Media describes Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rogue as such:

“In the film, someone has stolen Kurapika’s eyes—and according to him, it was another survivor from his clan who were massacred for their Scarlet Eyes! Gon and Killua begin investigating on his behalf, but shortly after they’ve begun, the Phantom Troupe appears!”

Interested Phantom Troupe fans should definitely look into the film as it reveals the fourth member of the mysterious Phantom Troupe, and any mystery solved in that case is great for the series’ world.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unforunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

Hunter x Hunter was then adapted into two different anime series. One series ran from 1999 to 2001 from Nippon Animation and lasted for 62 episodes. The second adaptation, produced by Madhouse, ran from 2011 to 2014.

Premium Bandai is currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders through February with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.